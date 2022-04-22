Ravindra Jadeja bows after Dhoni finishes off in style...

CHENNAI: Great M S Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Thursday, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game.

Captain Ravindra Jadeja, soon after the match, bowed down at Dhoni for his amazing finish.

Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his hey days to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians winless streak this season to seven games.

He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

Online desk (with inputs from agencies)