MavERIK at United's Helm

United is sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, which occupies the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax is top of the Dutch Eredivisie - four points clear of PSV Eindhoven - with five matches left, although it lost to its rival in the Dutch Cup final.

Ten Hag, who took over as Ajax head coach since December 2017, led it to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

It reached the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League and was within a minute of making the final, only to be denied by a remarkable Tottenham comeback.

United’s choice had narrowed to Ten Hag and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, after Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui had also been spoken to about the role.

Ten Hag is expected to bring in a former United coach or player as part of his backroom team, given it is unlikely the remaining link to the Solskjaer era, Mike Phelan, will remain at the club.

Ten Hag joined Ajax after two and a half years at Utrecht, having previously coached Bayern Munich’s second team, where he worked with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Solskjaer was sacked following a 4-1 defeat at Watford that left United seventh in the table.

Since Rangnick officially took charge on 3 December, United has a record of nine wins, six draws and four defeats in 19 league games.