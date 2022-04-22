It’s Chahal vs Kuldeep in battle of spinners

MUMBAI: With the in-form Jos Buttler (375 runs) and Chahal (17 wickets) in its ranks, Royals is a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, the resurgent Capitals is battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but is still trying to put its best foot forward to stay afloat.

In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up. For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of its agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting.

For Chahal, how he varies the pace against a rampaging David Warner or the ever-attacking Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant will be a delight for the fans.