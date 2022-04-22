IPL 2022: Rishab Pant livid over poor-umpiring as DC loses in a cliffhanger

CHENNAI: In a rare tense moment, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant lost his cool when umpire Nitin Menon didn't refer to third umpire for no-ball bowled to Rovman Powell by Obed McCoy.

The nail-biting contest between RR and DC ended in favour of the former. RR prevailed over DC in the match that went down the wire by 15 runs. The particular delivery that irked Rishab Pant and Delhi players could have possibly turned the tide towards the team.

Controversy erupted when Obed McCoy bowled to Powell above waist missing full length. Powell smacked that ball out of the park for six. Soon after the six, Rishab Pant and DC's coach Pravin Amre reacted sharply and the latter went on to the field protesting as the umpire decided not to go upstairs to check if McCoy bowled a no-ball.

Soon after this row, Twitteratis rallied behind Rishab Pant and Delhi Capitals calling out the poor-umpiring. While they were shocked at Pant's reaction none believed it was unjustified. The social media platform had hashtags umpires, noball and Rishab Pant trending after the incident.

People uploaded screenshots of the delivery faced by Powell showing it was clearly a no-ball.

Rajasthan posted 222 on board, and Delhi Capitals came close to the target scoring 207 with the loss of eight wickets.