Man United no match for Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: After a 0-5 loss at Old Trafford in October, United was humiliated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, which was barely threatened by its lifeless opponent.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool an early lead in the fifth minute, tapping the ball in from close range after Sadio Mane set Salah free down the right flank. The home team doubled its advantage when Mane delivered a fantastic first-time pass to Salah (22’), who beat his marker and produced a fine left-footed finish.

In the second period, Mane (68’) got on the scorecard by getting on the end of a move that involved Andy Robertson and Diaz. Salah completed the rout in the 85th minute as the Egyptian winger put the ball past United goalkeeper David de Gea with a deflected strike.

RESULT: Liverpool 4 (L Diaz 5, M Salah 22 & 85, S Mane 68) bt Manchester United 0