Badminton League starts from April 29

CHENNAI: While the opening ceremony will take place on April 29, the competition will start on April 30. Eight franchises – Chennai Super Stars, Marina Dolphins, Villupuram Falcon Feathers, Kovai Kombans, Tirupur Warriors, Namakkal Killadis, Trichy Blasters and Madurai Eagles – will compete for top honours in the event that will be broadcast on Star Sports Tamil. Each team will consist of a minimum of 12 players. India international and Tamil Nadu cricket stalwart Murali Vijay is the owner of Marina Dolphins and is also the brand ambassador for the second TNBSL season.

“I was impressed with the quality of the first season. I want the youngsters to use this opportunity and climb up the ladder. The local players can showcase their talent and will get visibility,” Vijay said here on Wednesday.

“When I was with the Indian cricket team, we used to have intense badminton sessions in the off-days. In general, I love the sport,” added Vijay.