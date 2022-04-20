Women’s T20: Tamil Nadu secures maiden win over Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu secured its maiden victory in the Senior Women’s T20 League, defeating Chhattisgarh by five runs in the Elite Group ‘B’ second-round match at the St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu managed 105 for six, with Arshi Choudhary (33) top-scoring for the southern side. In the second essay, Eloksi Arun (3/18) bagged three wickets as Tamil Nadu restricted Chhattisgarh to 100 for five. Shilpa Sahu (45) and Shivi Pandey (34) did bulk of the scoring for Chhattisgarh, but could not guide their team home in the chase.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 105/6 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 33, S Anusha 24) bt Chhattisgarh 100/5 in 20 overs (Shivi Pandey 34, Shilpa Sahu 45, Eloksi Arun 3/18)