Mumbai City-Al Jazira match ends in a goalless draw

RIYADH: Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw against UAE outfit Al Jazira in the AFC Champions League Group B here on Monday. After four rounds, Mumbai City (4 points) is third in the group behind topper Al Shabab (10 points) of Saudi Arabia and the second-placed Al Jazira (4 points). Both MCFC and Al Jazira had chances to break the deadlock in the hard-fought first half, but the teams headed for the interval without disturbing the scorecard. Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa made a few fantastic saves in the first period to keep the score at 0-0. MCFC had a few opportunities in the second half to clinch all three points, but was not at its best in the final third of the field.