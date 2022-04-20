Sports

Mumbai City-Al Jazira match ends in a goalless draw

Both MCFC and Al Jazira had chances to break the deadlock in the hard-fought first half, but the teams headed for the interval without disturbing the scorecard.
Mumbai City-Al Jazira match ends in a goalless draw
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

RIYADH: Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw against UAE outfit Al Jazira in the AFC Champions League Group B here on Monday. After four rounds, Mumbai City (4 points) is third in the group behind topper Al Shabab (10 points) of Saudi Arabia and the second-placed Al Jazira (4 points). Both MCFC and Al Jazira had chances to break the deadlock in the hard-fought first half, but the teams headed for the interval without disturbing the scorecard. Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa made a few fantastic saves in the first period to keep the score at 0-0. MCFC had a few opportunities in the second half to clinch all three points, but was not at its best in the final third of the field.

Football
Mumbai City
AFC
Al Jazira

Related Stories

No stories found.