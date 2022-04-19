Women’s T20: Tamil Nadu loses to Jharkhand by eight wickets

Batting first after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu could muster only 100 for eight. Captain MD Thirushkamini fought hard with an unbeaten 58 (54 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) while Arshi Choudhary chipped in with 26. B Nidhi (3/23) was the pick of the Jharkhand bowlers, earning three scalps during her economical spell. Chasing 101 for a win in its tournament opener, Jharkhand got past the line with two overs to spare, thanks to opener Mamtha Kanojia’s unconquered knock of 48.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 100/8 in 20 overs (MD Thirushkamini 58*, Arshi Choudhary 26, B Nidhi 3/23, Niharika 2/15) lost to Jharkhand 101/2 in 18 overs (Mamtha Kanojia 48*)