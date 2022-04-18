I-League: Needing luck and big win, Real Kashmir face TRAU challenge

Kolkata: The final Gameweek of the first phase of the I-League signs off with an exciting clash between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC here at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

The Snow Leopards are arriving in the match, suffering a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Mohammedan Sporting while TRAU enter the match after a narrow defeat against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson wants to finish the campaign by performing in the best way possible. "It has been a disappointing season. We had to face lots of things to contend with throughout. We haven't been able to field the same team twice due to obvious reasons. However, we have to keep going and finish the best way possible, " David Robertson mentioned.

Midfielder Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. "It has not gone right for us this season. We had to face so many things throughout the season but we will keep on giving our best till the very end," the midfielder added.

Meanwhile, Robertson understands the challenges of TRAU but wants to focus on his players. "It will be a tough game. They have also lost to the last team. They have a similar season to us. But it's all about us. We have to match the opponents' intensity. Hopefully, the result comes in our favour."

On the other hand, TRAU FC head coach L. Nandakumar Singh wants to be more clinical in the attacking third for the remainder of the season.

"The players are a little bit down. However, we are creating chances throughout the campaign but we are not clinical enough. Our players need a win or two to get back their confidence," he said. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Amrit Gope also feels the same as he wants to finish the initial phase with a win and a clean sheet.

"The results didn't go in favour. But we are working hard and motivating each other. We have to minimize the small mistakes. Hopefully, we can play well and win the match with a clean sheet," he addressed. Speaking about his opponent, Nandakumar Singh is wary of the threats that Real Kashmir possess. "They are a good team but are struggling in the last few matches. It is a crucial game for us.

They have quality players with proper finishers. We have to be careful. I have analyzed them. We have to restrict them from having chances," he concluded.