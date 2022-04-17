Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Player Vishwa Deenadayalan dies in road accident

Promising Indian table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan of Tamil Nadu, who was on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Championships, died in a road accident on Sunday.

Deenadayalan was 18.

He was travelling in a car along with his three teammates from Guwahati to Shillong when a 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the vehicle at Shangbangla and plunged into the gorge.

According to a release issued by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the driver died on the spot, while Deenadayalan was declared brought dead by the doctors of Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

His teammates -- Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan and Kishore Kumar -- suffered severe injuries but are currently stable.