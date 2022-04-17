Sports

Tamil Nadu finishes runner-up in hockey

The Tamil Nadu men’s team went down to Haryana in a shootout in the final and finished runner-up in the Senior National Hockey Championship that concluded on Sunday in Bhopal.
Dt Next Bureau

Chennai: The title decider went all the way to a shootout, in which Haryana came up trumps 3-1. The gold-medal match had ended 1-1 in regulation time, which forced a shootout. Deepak struck an early goal for Haryana in just the fourth minute, but Tamil Nadu’s Saravana Kumar levelled the score in the 10th. Both teams put on terrific defensive displays in the remainder of the contest. In the first four shootout attempts, Tamil Nadu failed to convert three while Haryana scored thrice. In the third-place play-off match, Karnataka edged out Maharashtra 4-3.

