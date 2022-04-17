Sethu runs riot in its IWL opener

Chennai: Kenyan Elizabeth Katungwa (3’), A Karthika (7’), B Mariyammal (15’), Sanju Yadav (22’) and Grace Lalrampari (24’) scored a goal each in the first half as Sethu held a massive 5-0 cushion at the interval. Renu Rani (70’) made it 6-0, with Reet Kashyap (79’) denying Sethu a clean sheet by striking a consolation goal for Mata Rukmani. The Madurai-based Sethu team got off to the best possible start in its tournament opener as overseas recruit Elizabeth and Karthika found the back of the net within seven minutes. Mariyammal then finished off a move that was initiated by Anju Tamang to extend the lead to three goals (3-0) in the 15th minute.

Sanju joined the party in the 22nd minute by cutting in from the left and curling the ball into the top corner. Two minutes later, Grace rippled the net with a shot from outside the box. Renu added more sheen to the scoreline when she poked the ball home from close range in the 70th minute. About 11 minutes from time, Mata Rukmani’s Reet rushed in behind the Sethu defence to make her way into the match scorecard.

“For a start, it was good. We maintained our shape. I think that we should have scored more goals. In the second half, we were a bit casual. It (keeping a clean sheet) is one of the most important things. We have to improve defensively,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.