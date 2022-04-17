Ronaldo steals the show with a hat-trick

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing 0-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places and it just about took advantage. A first-half double from Ronaldo seemingly put the host on course for a comfortable win in the sunshine.

However, Kieran Dowell’s goal out of nowhere in first-half stoppage time got the visitor back into the contest. Finnish forward Teemu Pukki made it 2-2 seven minutes after the break to stun Old Trafford into silence. But, Ronaldo stole the show with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire. Meanwhile, Arsenal slumped to a 0-1 defeat at Southampton.

Tottenham (57 points), United (54 points) and Arsenal (54 points) are currently placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in the table.