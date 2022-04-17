On a roll, SRH eyes four wins in a row

MUMBAI: A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to make it four victories on the bounce but will have its task cut out against Punjab Kings as the two sides face off in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Hyderabad began its campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins – against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Kane Williamson-led team has been improving with each passing match and would be eager to get the better of Punjab, which is fresh off a win over Mumbai Indians.

Williamson has won each of the five tosses so far, with all three SRH wins coming while chasing. Sunrisers is yet to bat first this edition and will have to adapt if it is asked to set a target by Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram have been in fine nick while left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan has been the stand-out bowler for Hyderabad, which will continue to miss the injured Washington Sundar.

As for Punjab, the batters have done the job more often than not. Kings will stick with its aggressive brand of cricket, something that Mayank has stressed since the start of the season. Stacked with heavy hitters such as Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan, Punjab will eye another good show with the bat.

In the bowling pack, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will be keen to fire as Kings has its eyes set on a fourth victory.