Hockey Nationals: Tamil Nadu enters final

Chennai: In the title decider, Tamil Nadu will be up against Haryana, which defeated Maharashtra 5-2 in the other semi-final. In the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka contest, both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half. However, J Joshua Benedict Wesley (44’), Sundarapandi (50’) and Saravana Kumar (54’) came to the fore as their goals sealed Tamil Nadu a spot in the summit clash. Karnataka and Maharashtra will lock horns in the third-place play-off match (8 am) that is scheduled ahead of the final (3:45 pm).