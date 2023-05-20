Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

You could be in a hostile mood at work, where you could be picking up arguments and fights with colleagues. The Five of Wands suggests that you have an upper hand over all decisions. You have to accept things that come your way and learn not to get frustrated by challenges. This can go on for nine months- but to compensate for this you have a happy personal life where there is harmony.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

It would seem that the world’s riches are at your disposal and the week looks rich. The Ace of Pentacles shows that money will come in through various sources and you will succeed in whatever you take up. The universe has manifested this for you. The King of Pentacles shows that there is potential to get money from your family. This will help you feel secure for a long time. Ensure you invest wisely.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Just when you feel like relocating your place because of emotional reasons or feel like avoiding people and situations, monetary angle will come into play. It could be anything that will make you feel carefree and cheerful. It is not the money per se that will uplift your mood, but the unexpected abundance is a blessing which you will appreci- ate. This is indicated by the Ten of Pentacles.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

While you wish to make a happy home with all that you have, this could be elusive considering the presence of a strong male in your life. This somehow does not fit the harmony in your family. The Four of Wands shows that while you yearn this, the king of cups is unbending towards your dreams of a family. This could also be because you are tied to this person in a binding way.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You are experiencing a good time with the world. The World card is a positive sign that all is well. If there is anything you want, you realise that you have it. However, you will find it difficult to believe this because your mind will be overcrowded with thoughts. You could be feeling that you have a good family but somewhat incomplete. In 10 days you will feel better.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

With the appearance of The Devil card you could be feeling claustrophobic even with people close to you. You cannot restrain yourself from being with them. The Page of Pentacles shows that youngsters play a big role in your life. They will be the driving force behind all your endeavours. Also try not to have unrealistic expectations of people and situations as this will lead to disappointment.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

You can be sure that you have the divine guidance which will keep you protected. The Hierophant appears to assure you of support, blessings and all grace that you can do with. The Knight of Pentacles shows the presence of a young person, who you are very invested in, who will travel far and wide to gain knowledge. It is also possible that in two weeks you will get an offer from overseas.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

A common thread that will show up in the week ahead is about work and your drive to achieve new heights. You could be going about this in a manner that may not make you the most popular person. This is shown by the appearance of the Seven of Wands. Meanwhile the Three of Wands shows plenty of overseas connections that will stand you in good stead. Make the best of this situation.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

What you need most now are patience and forbearance as it is a roller coaster ride. The Temperance card comes to tell that challenges will come and go and do ensure you keep calm. That said, the Nine of Swords shows frustration, sleepless nights and a lot of overthinking of all that you are dealing with and this can go on for a while. It is best to concentrate on aspects such as money and power.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

You probably feel you are on a solitary journey. The Hermit shows that you could be feeling isolated. It is a blessing as you are not really alone because the divine walks with you. The Tower comes to show major changes ahead that can be transformative yet challenging. This will bring in many things you have been looking for especially a good partner which can take time to get used to.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Feeling burdened by too many things. The Ten of Wands shows you want to do many things to prove yourself. Do one thing at a time for you to feel that things are manageable. The Page of Swords shows you are preoccupied with a youngster and his/her achievements. The Page could also signify a partner for your offspring if a daughter. But what you need most now is tolerance.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

The Nine of Pentacles shows that you are someone who cares for your family. The Queen of Wands also shows that you want to be on top of the world and also be the best among the lot in your field. You are ready to work hard and steadily so to ensure you also make good money for all your efforts. You will be working hard actually for a long time.