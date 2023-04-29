Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The Queen of Pentacles shows that women will have plenty to feel good about- in terms of money, control and relationships. There is also the aspect of being someone who is nurturing and caring. The Three of Pentacles indicates plans for buying house, renovations and generally building on assets. This can also mean building on the wealth in general. Angel Message: Archangel Michael asks you to be organised and logical with people and situations.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

It is likely that money will come through the Ten of Pentacles that shows a flow of wealth that you can build upon. This card also shows money coming from sources that are inherited. This is the potential but The Hanged Man that also comes shows tricky situations when it will get delayed for various reasons. Angel Message: Be grateful for a relationship that keeps growing. Learn to forgive!

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

This week ahead is all about the experiences and relationships with those who you feel could following on your path later. The Six of Wands and the Two of Wands show that these are your overseas connections and are most likely to grow in the directions you are thinking about. Angel Message: There is a need to curb your ego and also being overly focused on material things.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

You can breathe a sigh of relief as things are going to be good in the days ahead. The Tower shows major changes in your life and can even be called a new phase. The Magician is an indication of sky being the limit for your aspirations. Angel Message: You can fly if you choose to and come out with brilliant ideas and inspirations. It can be very challenging at parts.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

All is well with your world right now. There is not much you can think of that is not working the way you want. The King of Cups shows the presence of a strong individual and you don’t have to bother doing things on your own. They are taken care of. And then The World card shows that most things are in your favour. Angel Message: You have the power of creativity and there is recognition for your high-quality work.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

You will be either lending a supporting hand to youngsters to achieve goals or you yourself will be working with them . The Page of Pentacles is an indication of that. The six of cups shows that you will be appreciated for all that you do and will be sought-after for your caring nature. Angel Message: you are having a content family time and you are happy with some of the trustworthy relationships.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

You could be either having the presence of a strong individual who will be like a mentor or guide which will enable you to make good decisions regarding your career. The King of Wands shows that this is what is needed right now in your life. The Knight of Wands shows the presence of a young person who is charging ahead when it comes to work and finding new avenues. Angel Message: Ensure you don’t miss opportunities because of boredom or discontentment. Keep your eyes open for possibilities.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Alone in a crowd – is how you could be feeling. The Five of Cups shows that you are only looking at the downside of being solitary and alone so to say. The Two of Pentacles shows you are debating a lot on what to spend with the available resources with you. Don’t think too much about it. Angel Message: Spend time meditating says archangel Raziel. It’s time for self-discovery.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

The King of Pentacles shows you are on top financially – at least fully empowered in that area. The King card also shows control of business affairs, leadership and all things related to success as others see it. The Queen of Cups however shows that you have to deal with emotionally charged women in your life. This could be spouse, partner etc. Angel Message: Things will go fast but take time to review carefully your reactions and actions.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

A week where you will be holding on to your ambitions and work goals to ensure that you achieve your targets. The Queen of Wands shows this. You make sure others know what you expect and want and if they don’t fall in line then they are out of your sight. The Three of Wands shows a lot of your work wishes are related to overseas connections and collaborations. Angel Message: Enjoy the celebrations that are in the offing.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

The King of Swords – strong, sharp and sometimes stubborn, and the Nine of Pentacles – abundant, tending to be generous and nurturing for all practical purposes. One wants to share the other feels there is no need to feed the world. Ensure that the major things are in tandem. Angel Message: There is likely to be a significant event says Archangel Chamuel. Time to spread your wings.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

Patience and forbearance are required now go through what you are undergoing as the Four of Swords shows. Go with the flow and be cognizant of the fact that this is a passing phase. The Temperance card shows that there are emotional upheavals, but if you manage to stay above water then you will find circumstances not weighing heavily on you. Angel Message: It is the end of the difficult phase. Embrace the change.