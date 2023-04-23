Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The week is a good one with plenty of good things on cards. The World card is an indication of this while the Ten of Pentacles shows wealth coming from different sources some of which may also be ancestral and family lines. Sometimes the stars align well to bring a tremendous sense of well-being. Enjoy this phase as much as you can but not before being grateful for all the good things coming your way.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Doubts on what and how to spend dominates your thoughts right now. There is enough money but you spend it in an unneeded place. The Four of Pentacles shows that you tend to be secretive about your sources of money and information. The Star card, however shows that you are in the limelight and continue to be so as you are highly regarded for your skills and good traits.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

If there is any introspection to be done this is the time to do it as you need to review all that is set to drain down to either rewards or brickbats. Do it without getting emotional rather with a sense of gratitude. The Judgement card tells you that it is time to face karma. The Devil card shows a stifling relationship that you cannot do without. Patience and endurance are required right now.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

To help things move forward you need the help and the enthusiasm of a younger person who can speed things up. The Knight of Cups is indicative of this trend in your life right now. Ensure you keep this person in good spirits to get the work done. It also indicates travel. The Nine of Pentacles shows that once all this happens you will ace things with plenty of resources and abundance.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

A week where you will not only rule the roost but also be bright as a star along with your children if any. This is a time for all of you to shine and also bring plenty of good cheer around. The Sun card is a positive cheer which will spread over to all loved ones to people who feel low. The Queen of Swords shows women power and clarity as bring good ideas and making sharp decisions.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

You are at this time at odds with your work and work mates. Sometimes being at logger heads with co-workers is unproductive so it would be good if you can find ways to ease the situation. The Seven of Wands is indicative of this while the four of swords shows that all these will resolve in a couple of months. Patience is the key. You could also be thinking of travel for work.



LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Travel is indicated along with thoughts and ideas about work and work areas. You will be exploring options that will take you to distant lands in search of work that will meet your needs for big money as well as career fulfillment. The Six of Wands shows this. However, while you do all this do remember not to have unrealistic expectations of people. Learn to adapt.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You could be feeling very bound and mildly claustrophobic. This could be because of your thoughts, which you allow to hinder your sense of feeling good about life. Most of your worries are groundless and allow that to prevail. The Eight of Swords shows over thinking that can lead to it growing in your head. However, the good part is that you will be earning well and build up a nice nest for yourself soon.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

While you think with a clinical head and mostly with your head and not heart, you are likely to make good decisions. The Three of Swords shows a cold heart at this point to get things done. No point in being emotional when it comes to difficult actions to get ahead. The Ten of Swords, however will make you feel stressed with your own actions. You gain some, you lose some.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

The Queen of Wands shows that you are totally in control over any situation at work. You are also perceived as being ambitious when it comes to making decisions . This naturally makes you happy and fulfilled as the Nine of Cups shows that there you are sure about what you do and you are also in a good place when it comes to being fulfilled on all fronts.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Changes are on the anvil in the days ahead, but don’t worry as these are transformative and will lead to better things. The Tower shows that you could be going through stressful times. Could be changes in living arrangements or even reconstruction and renovations which are disrupting. The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong sharp and clear-thinking individual who has influence over your decisions.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

You are in a good space when it comes to control and getting things your way. The Queen of Pentacles suggests that you are the nurturer and others listen to what you have to say and go with it. The Queen also indicates that you are keeping control over money matters too. The chariot shows that things are moving in the right direction, and you are traversing through another phase in your life.

