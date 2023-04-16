Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: There are Animal spirits that help us immensely . One of the most popular ones is the wolf that can help in most situations. Especially courage and fear. For instance, have a jelly fish in the house to maintain harmony between husband and wife, a photo would do. We are always connected to animal spirits.

For no problem between spouses- a rabbit photo in the bedroom will help. Keep a picture of a hare to stay away from criticism and verbal attacks. For mediation and conciliation: crane’s picture will help you to remain calm and composed. Use owl’s picture for wisdom.

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

While you could have everything you want as the World card suggests, there is a cautionary note here. The Hanged Man suggests that everything needs to be within limits. Whether it is desiring, working, eating or even socialising. You are in a good place right now so it would be a good time to express deep gratitude for all that you have and are enjoying. Also being attached to material things could take a backseat.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

You could be in two minds about certain issues. It could be related to travel or companionship. The Two of Swords shows constant thinking about what you want to do and what you need to do. The Three of Pentacles shows that your life is being planned in directions you may not expect but there could be changes in residence, moving into new spaces or buying a new place and renovating it.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

There is an advice for those born under this sign. The Eight of Cups in both sets of cards shows the intense desire of withdrawal from many things and that is the primary emotion you are undergoing now. Withdrawing necessarily doesn’t mean that you are physically unavailable but mentally you disconnect with that gave you a sense of satisfaction. This is a time for introspection and see what and who you need to offload to protect your energies.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

While you wish to be carefree, and travel, there are chances to do that you must be able to let go of your aspirations and career choices. The Fool card shows you are craving freedom and independence. But the Five of Wands shows that every day is a battle when it comes to the work situation that will not allow you to extricate yourself from your responsibilities and the vortex you find yourself in.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The Devil card shows bonds and binds. It’s your choice. And this has to do with the significant other or a partner. While it can get a bit claustrophobic you also know that there is an attachment that is difficult to let go. This can lead to mood swings and you will have to decide what is more important in a relationship. The Seven of Swords shows impatience that will have a long impact.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Financially you are in a good place. There is good buildup of funds that you can fall back on and that will make you feel really secure. The Seven of Pentacles shows economic abundance you are enjoying right now but the Ten of Swords indicates plenty of frustration. You feel like you are being pinned down and it is likely that this could continue for another few months.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

A lot hinges on your decisions to explore new directions and places and along with that those of a person who is young and is also looking to do new things and look at new places. The Knight of Cups shows that you and this person will be looking at a change in life and also enhancing the work life. The Queen of Pentacles indicates that you are on top of things when it comes to finances and in about the latter part of the year there will be a lot of changes.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Changes and that too big ones seem to be on the anvil in the days ahead. The Death card shows a massive transformation in the offing. Meanwhile, the Two of Swords shows the decision-making being influenced by two options and that can be a bit annoying and painful as both could be good in your view. Most of this will be powered by what you think will make you more powerful.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Socially and otherwise, you will be in demand and a lot of attention will come your way. You will also be sought after by the elderly who will look to you for support and care. The Six of Cups shows this part of your life at this point in time. The Temperance card comes to tell you not to lose patience and keep an emotional balance as too much attention could also make you feel overwhelmed too.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

With the appearance of The High Priestess you could be thinking or even pursuing some form of study or doing a course for furthering your career or your need to be more knowledgeable. You have the blessings of the Goddess of Learning and you could launch into either teaching mentoring or learning new things. And you will feel most secure and guided by this presence. Alternately you could be the one providing this strength.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

The week ahead indicates good times, gatherings with friends and family and even that one friend who will enhance the atmosphere in the house or any place you go to. The Three of Cups shows a happy time where you will enjoy with food and drinks but don’t overdo it. The World card shows all is well in your own world and things are going as per your plans. Any plans to travel will also come through.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

There are those in your life- the younger lot who will travel in search of better opportunities and collaborations. This could mean travel overseas too as they pursue their work and career options. Meanwhile, The Hierophant shows that there is ample guidance from teachers, gurus and those powers that make things happen. The Universe has your back so do go ahead and fulfill your dreams.