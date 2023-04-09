Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: Don’t we all always look to methods to improve our lives? This includes several techniques that although not considered as traditional have become quite popular. And the Grabovoi codes created by a Russian medium also a mathematician uses numerical codes that anyone can use in different areas of life to obtain beneficial results.

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

There could be times when you feel isolated. This can either be very liberating where you don’t depend on anyone or a sense of alienation which could bring despair in your outlook in life. The Hermit is a card that shows you are treading the lonely path, but you are not really alone. The Knight of Cups indicates journeys, new directions and avenues of emotional support and sense of well-being. New things could bring about great satisfaction.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

Overseas journey, work, and progress and journeys are in the offing. It need not necessarily be for you but could also involve those you are very close to. And the Three of Wands suggests that this could be a turning point in your life. The Knight of Swords shows that youngsters will be pursuing their goals and ideas very strongly and will go all out to get what they seek.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

You could be in the process of starting something new that will not just be very financially rewarding but emotionally fulfilling. The Page of Cups suggests new beginnings when it comes to doing things from the heart. The Judgement card is telling you to watch your actions and words. It is time for self-introspection to see how you have fared inspiritual sense. Gratitude at this point for all that is there would be good.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

A Money will come in at this point in time unexpectedly. It will come through projects you could have suggested to people and would have taken off or through your inputs as well. This will also happen with people in the younger age group who will be instrumental in getting things done efficiently. Yet the Seven of Cups shows up to tell you not to have unrealistic expectations out of anything or anyone. Basically just go with the flow.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The Eight of cups shows a degree of feeling a bit emotionally unfulfilled and you are looking for an escapade. This could also mean you are kind of fed up in your life currently while knowing that they are temporary. The Lovers card indicates a good degree of togetherness with the significant other. This is one stabilising factor that will ensure you can tackle most things with such support. It might not be the perfect union, rather comfortable.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

The week ahead is about money, earning and ambitions. The Ten of Pentacles shows financial power either through several quarters. You are in a good head space because of this. The Queen of Wands shows full command over what you want to do in terms of work. While there may not be complete clarity about it, you will have a good idea of how to move forward. You will discover your own strengths and skills.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

With the help of family connections and good friends you are in a good space when it comes to money and finances. The King of Pentacles shows the support you enjoy from those who matter and their support in all that you do. The Three of Swords shows great clarity on what you want to do. Right now, you are thinking more with your head than heart and that is what will hold you in good stead.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Fulfilling your ambitions, success and emotional fulfillment are what you are getting in the week ahead. It would have already seen glimpses of all this but will become full blown as you to along. The Ace of Cups shows a tremendous sense of attention and success. The Two of Wands shows overseas collaborations. There will be recognition in countries other than that of your birth.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

It is time to be carefree and enjoy what pleasures life has to offer. The Fool card indicates travel. Enjoy all that comes your way and explore the world which will help you grow and understand . Also understand that impulsive decisions can be avoided lest you find yourself in a bind. A good balance between spontaneity and planning will go a long way. The Four of Cups shows that you sometimes don’t see the opportunities being offered to you.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

If there are any plans to study or pursue any course of knowledge, now is the time. This is also the time to pray to the goddess of knowledge for that is what will help you go forward. The Ace of Wands shows great ambitions, success in ventures you take up and being acknowledged as one of the leaders of the area of your competence. Workwise this is a good time.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

Togetherness with the partner, spouse or a significant other is what is indicated for the week ahead. The Two of Cups also shows emotional fulfillment through activities planned with an important person in your life. The World card shows good times. You will feel like most boxes are ticked as far as material things are concerned and also a sense of well-being. This will apply more to women than men but a good week lies ahead.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

You could be planning on building a house, buying property or renovating spaces. The Three of Pentacles also shows a time frame in which this could happen – in about three to four months. You will also be helped by competent people who will carry out your work in an efficient manner. The King of Cups shows the presence of a mentor who will help you through the changes to your abodes.