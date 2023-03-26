Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

If you are feeling impatient, disturbed, and unsettled you would need to work through this in the best possible manner. The days ahead can be unsettling so it’s best to go with the flow and accept what comes your way. The Temperance card shows you need to keep above your emotions and debilitating thoughts. The Seven of Swords shows you would like to escape everything you are dealing with. Keep the faith and keep going.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

The Eight of Swords shows the load you are in overactive mind and thoughts that tie you down and not let you realise your full potential. You will have to rise above fears and doubts. If you step back, you can see how you are keeping the blinkers on. And if you take them off then you will see how everything is actually in your favor. The Ace of Cups shows that you are on the verge of success.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

This is the time to assert yourself and remind others of your leadership and sterling qualities that you possess. The Queen of Swords shows clarity, strength of purpose and a desire to reclaim all that is yours in terms of being a strong leader. The Ten of Cups shows a much better emotional mindset that encourages family gatherings and bonding with those close to you. And you should see this happening soon.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

As you debate, you will find yourself in a dilemma on how to go about making the right choice. The Two of Swords shows that this is something you will have to deal with and know that whatever you decide should be right. In a world of uncertainties, your choices are based on your intuitions. Meanwhile the Eight of Swords shows that feeling and uncertainty will last for the next eight months. Stay calm.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

You could be handling a lot of work at this point in time. and this is happening voluntarily and something like it never rains but pours. The Ten of Wands suggests that there are many projects which can leave you drained and stressed. Added to that you are also concerned or thinking about a youngster, who is traversing new territories. August/September /October is when things are likely to take off in a big way.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

The week ahead is looks good after a dull phase. The Wheel of Fortune card shows that you could have been having a rough time till now and that is about to end. The Nine of Swords, however, shows frustration and sleepless nights you are going through, thinking whether things will ever get better. You could also be suffering from headaches and fatigue due to this.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

The Ace of Pentacles augurs great things, success and abundance in coming days. You will find yourself able to enjoy the efforts you have put in to see the worth of yourself and your work. Money will come easily and in plenty. The Page of Pentacles also is a great complimentary card that assures you new directions that will fetch great financial rewards later this year.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

You are being guided by the forces above and departed souls who have your back. The Emperor indicates this and also the presence of a strong individual who will guide you – and this person will ensure that you take to the right path in all areas of your life. The King of Pentacles shows increased abundance and finances which will make you feel secure and productive. And again, this is the Universe having your back.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

The Chariot indicates right direction, journeys and a mindset that follows dharma. Sometimes you could fall off the track, but you will ensure that you do the right things. The Chariot also shows that for you most things are black or white and no gray areas. The World card shows that you could be at peace with most aspects of your life. This will also ensure that you will do the right thing and travel to enhance and grow.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

Perhaps there is travel coming up and collaborations you need to work on that could be giving you stress and too many things to do against a deadline. The Two of Wands suggests that while you have the world in your hand, it is also a burden. You could be looking at overseas connections. Meanwhile, the Ten of Swords is making you feel tied down and frustrate you by the weight of your responsibilities.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

There is plenty of money in your life at this point in time. There is your own money that you have worked for and that come from inheritance. The King of Pentacles shows that there is abundance and plenty and your mindset should also reflect that. The Seven of Cups shows you have expectations of people situations and that is not something you should have. As long as you don’t have unrealistic hopes from those around you, you are good to go.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Thinking about where to spend money and debating about it in your mind is the primary thing that will be there in the days of the week ahead. The Two of Pentacles shows that with your resources on hand you will find it difficult to make a decision on where to invest. The Three of Pentacles is a complementary card that tells you that there could be buying, building or renovating of property.