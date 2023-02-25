Tarot: On the cards

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The Hierophant shows there’s a higher power or a mentor or guru you look up to that will ensure that all that you do will be blessed. This card also shows that only the right things will happen no matter what. The Six of Swords shows that right now you would not like to rock the boat in your personal life and you are inclined to let things be and to take up anything that bothers you.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You’re in two minds about the direction of a youngster in your life- about whether this person should move or make the best of what is there in the current location. The Two of Swords shows that you keep going back and forth about this and are not in a position to be able to decide as both options are good. The Knight of Pentacles shows movement, travel and the improvement of the financial situation.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

This is probably a good time for renewed relationships with people in your life. The Two of Cups indicates harmonious bonding and peaceful life with others. This can also augur the starting of a new one where there could be the announcement of marriage. The Magician shows that you are the master of all that you do and you have all the skills to make a deep impact on others and the world around you.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

The Emperor card shows that with the support of a strong backup person who is rather influential like a leader you will find things working well for you. The right doors will open thanks to this person. The Eight of Wands shows there’s a lot of fire and skills in you to do things in an efficient manner and you will also be able to take them on without too much trouble to yourself.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

You will be looked up to and acknowledged. The Queen of Wands shows you will be on top of things as you show your mastery and control over situations that require hard work, creativity and other characteristics that are needed to establish supremacy. However, all this is not without strings attached as the Nine of Swords shows. There are likely to be stressful situations and perhaps sleepless nights as you cope with multiple demands.



VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The days ahead belong to the young ones in your life- children, young staff and all those who are making things happen with their energy and enthusiasm. The Page of Swords shows the clarity and diligence used to make things happen (you included) and the Page of Wands shows the right amount of passion and drive to ensure work is done. Both cards have a youthful energy that will be needed in the days ahead.



LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Queen of Pentacles shows financial abundance is yours and your way of showing love and affection. The Queen is also a symbol of being a natural leader who makes the world a better place. The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong individual who is thinking clearly and will help you make good decisions. If this person is not there, then rest assured, you are somehow being guided by such energy.



SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

There’s a lot of learning and gaining knowledge either through life lessons or through formal courses and workshops. The High Priestess shows that life is indeed a non-stop learning experience and you will gain so much as you remain a student no matter what your position. The Sun card brings recognition, applause and success to your endeavours as you will be shining bright like the Sun. This can also apply to those under your wing.



SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

You could be feeling that you have to fight for all that you want. You put this into practice even for basic things; making you seem like an angry, hostile person who is needlessly aggressive. The Five of Swords shows you believe that is the way to get things done. The King of Pentacles shows there is enough money and you need not worry about it. It also shows that you are financially very stable.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

The Six of Wands suggests work is picking up in a good way and that you could be scheduling travel. There is a lot of drive and interest in exploring new avenues. Meanwhile, the Three of Swords shows that there is a lot of clarity about how you should go about the new ventures you have in mind. You will tend to think from your head rather than your heart and not make emotional decisions.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Lovers card shows two aspects of your life that are highlighted for the week ahead. One is that there is a harmonious relationship with your partner or spouse, and this will impact your home life in many ways. The Knight of Swords, however, shows an element of disturbance and restlessness. It also shows a very strong and aggressive manner of getting things done. This could bother you a bit. Let things flow and go naturally.



PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH



Other than some preoccupation with finances, this week is one of happy family life as the Ten of Cups is indicating. The money aspect is seen in the Four of Pentacles, which is also telling you not to worry as money will circulate. If it goes, it will also come back. The Ten of Cups brings people and families together in gatherings, get-togethers where children and adults will have a good time. There is camaraderie and joy with loved being around and in good health.

