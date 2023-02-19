Tarot: On the cards

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The Moon card shows days ahead you could be troubled by your thoughts and the mind that will be giving you stories that make you nervous. It would be best if you can ignore all this and keep a steady demeanour. The Emperor shows the presence of a strong individual who will be supportive and ensure that you are taken care of as much as possible. The Emperor also ensures that your affairs are in order.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

The Page of Pentacles and the Page of Swords show the growth and progress of the youngsters in your life. The Page of Pentacles shows that something new could be brewing and could be a real money-spinner. The Page of Swords shows that ideas are good and you will move towards achieving goals and being of great support to a partner or friend who needs this kind of support. Both augur well for your well-being.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

It is a good time for you especially when attention, appreciation and limelight will be coming your way. The Star card ensures a good time is right around the corner. This could also be connected to the Knight of Pentacles which shows travel. The Star card will also draw attention to your skills in the world. While the Knight also alludes to the young ones who will make you proud with their achievements and work.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

You could be facing tricky situations which can give you sleepless nights and frustration that you are unable to move forward with work and your personal life. The Hanged Man shows that things are looking complicated, but you could start to think out of the box to come up with solutions. The Nine of Swords shows you don’t know how to make the thoughts on your general well-being even out. It’s a trying time now.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

A happy family environment and cordial relationships with children and spouses are what is indicated for those born under this sign. The Ten of Cups shows emotional fulfilment and contentment. Meanwhile, the King of Cups shows the influence of a strong person who is calm and alike the head of the house who keeps things in good order with his emotional maturity and steadiness. This will help to keep the peace and order in the house.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The Eight of Pentacles shows that you are working very hard to get the kind of economic freedom and financial gains that you feel are due to you. While the Six of Pentacles shows that there is also a lot of giving to do which you ensure happens and this is what keeps the balance when it comes to the energy that represents money and abundance. The more you give the more you receive.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

There is no doubt that money is constantly flowing into your life and also that there are chances to get family money or inheritances sometime soon. The Ten of Pentacles shows a great financial gain. The Judgement card comes to shows that you must live in gratitude. This is also a time to self-introspect to ensure what you give out will come back. Generosity and compassion will go a long way in making your life meaningful.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

There is travel connected to your ambitions and work. The Six of Wands shows you are handling many desires and ambitions when it comes to proving to be the best in business. However, the Eight of Swords shows that you tend to tie yourself up into knots with the way you think -mostly worst-case scenarios and do a lot of self-sabotaging which is most unproductive to your desires of spreading your talents far and wide.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

You are more in control of your feelings more than you were before. The Ace of Cups shows balance as well as success in endeavours important to you. The Temperance card shows that this could be short-lived as you then allow your emotions to get the better of you. This is what you need to guard against as you could be facing some turbulent times where your calmness and steady responses are going to rule outcomes.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

The Nine of Wands shows you are multifaceted, and you would like to do many things all at once. However, that will prove to be a drain of your energy. So pick one and take that forward. The Eight of Wands just confirms your preoccupation with several things that engage you and that which you try to multitask. All are good but they all need to be dealt with separately with the individuality they deserve.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Two of Swords shows how you are vacillating about things that you deal with. Right from what to have for lunch to whether you need to shop; the smallest things in life. Also, the Four of Cups shows that you are unwilling to budge from your stand on most things even if the universe is offering you plenty of options. You probably don’t see or want to see beyond your nose for the possibilities.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

The Seven of Wands shows your disturbance in work life and the frustration about not being able to do what you want. Staying calm is the best way forward. The Tower shows major changes in life and lifestyle as you go along. This is actually for your Higher Good even if it does not feel like that. sometimes the Universe will push you in directions that need to go if you don’t do it yourself.