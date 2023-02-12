Tarot: On the cards

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

Take every decision rationally than emotionally. The Three of Swords shows they could prove to be costly. It is in your favour to think calmly and clinically. This will help to move forward in the best way possible. The Six of Pentacles tells you to be more charitable and help as much as you can either through money or through kindness. This will enable to move things forward if you feel situations are somewhat stuck.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You are successful in all ventures you encounter. Clarity and knowing what you want help in achieving goals set for yourself. The Ace of Swords shows that you are in for a good spell when it comes to being successful and a leader in your field of competence. The Emperor shows the presence or guidance from someone who is strong a leader. The King shows that you could be meeting someone like this in life.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

If there are plans to move, build or renovate then you will be busy with that. The Three of Pentacles shows that it could take longer than you think but it will be done. The Three of Pentacles shows money being spent on all of this. The Lovers card shows an increased bonding of important relationships. This mostly alludes to significant relationships of marriage. It also means you could be having a lot of togetherness.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

You will be performing actions but a lot of it will be driven by your thoughts which could be counter-productive. The Eight of Swords shows that you are tying yourself in knots thinking of unproductive things. The King of Swords shows you need someone who is clear and precise so that all actions have a basis on rationale. Ensure that if there is guidance from someone who is like that is taken well and adopted.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

If there are things you want to get, then now is the time. There is some waiting involved and it could take a couple of months. Fruits have to ripen themselves to be the best instead of hurrying through the process. The Nine of Swords shows impatience frustration and some amount of worry that keeps you awake at night. It is not really your job to make things happen. They do it on their own.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

You are in the battle mode about most things and that will stress you out. The thing is once you decide that life is not a battle but a series of experiences to be taken on as part of lessons, nothing will weigh heavily on you. The Knight of Swords shows you are taking everything on as if you are on the battlefield. The Seven of Pentacles assures you that there is abundance and money.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Moon card shows that you are moody and anxious. That is not the reality as the mind tends to always give you worst-case scenarios. The best is to not think but if that is not possible think of wonderful things. The Five of Pentacles shows worrying for no reason. There is a poverty mindset that needs to change to that of abundance. All that you think goes to creating what appears in life.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

The Ace of Cups shows emotional balance will bring about good decisions shorn of feelings and that you will rise above challenges. The Wheel of Fortune brings in the much-awaited success that you deserve and has not been forthcoming in the way you want all this time. The Wheel is like the game of life where ups become down, and the downs turn up. This is a good phase for those born under this sign.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

The Three of Swords shows a sharp mind and excellent clarity. It also shows that you use more of your head than your heart to ensure things go smoothly. While this will work well at work, personally you could come across as a person with no empathy. The Four of Pentacles shows a reluctance to spend on things you consider luxury. You will think twice when it comes to spending even when you have enough money in life.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

Debating on options is right now your state of mind. Luckily for you, there are options to choose from. You will face difficulty in deciding which path to choose. The Two of Pentacles shows this could be work-related. The Magician comes to tell you that you have everything you need to create a world you choose. Everything that you need to make your progress is there, but you will have to choose well.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

Enjoying a good partnership with your significant other is a gift that you have and you make good use of this aspect of your life. The Lovers card shows togetherness that is laudable and worthy of all your efforts and energy. This can also apply to work situations. However, the Seven of Cups shows that if you have unrealistic expectations of people and situations you are going to be disappointed. So cut down the expectations.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

You are carrying quite the burden with the Ten of Wands showing up. You could be shouldering many responsibilities as well as the work of others. The King of Pentacles shows that there is abundance and money coming in from many sources, but this will also be utilized for various things as you go along. Money comes and goes and that is what normally happens. There is no need to worry about that aspect though.