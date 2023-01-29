Tarot: On the cards

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

The Three of Pentacles shows there could be some building activities/ renovations that you will undertake just as projects and assignments are on the way to fruition. The Empress indicates a command over most situations where you will play the role of a nurturer, the giver and also the one who will help others to gain from your generosity. The Empress is also indicative of fertility and additions to the family through pregnancy or marriage.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

There is a possibility that you could be either refusing to see what life is offering or not being able to see opportunities that are coming your way. Nothing is to be ignored and anything with a semblance of potential needs to be checked. The King of Cups shows the presence of an emotionally stable person who will help you make good decisions about everything you want to do and achieve. Take this input seriously.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

The Ace of Cups and the Ace of Pentacles show progress, growth, and money flowing in. The Ace of Cups brings you success in your endeavours and that will in turn lead to abundance. It also shows a better state of mind that is not wavering and doubtful. While the Ace of Pentacles brings to you several opportunities with money potential. It also shows you new directions and areas of work that will be financially rewarding.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

The Death card appears to show that what you were doing and living like may undergo changes and while it could be unsettling you need to get out of your comfort zone. The Page of Cups shows a preoccupation with a youngster and plans for expansion and things to do. You could be involved to the extent that you will feel the pressures of these changes and ambitious plans. Nothing is out of place, it’s just meant to be.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The Six of Cups shows that all these will give you a sense of fulfilment and well-being for now in life. The Five of Swords shows that you feel life is a battle and unless you address these issues and things in your life in a war-like manner others will overtake you. This could lead to overthinking and will give you a rather hostile manner of working. Take things easy as nothing is that important.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Seven of Pentacles indicates that you are in a decent place financially and can afford to rest a bit while the money is in a safe place or invested well. The Death card shows changes are about to come about in life. These changes could be unsettling but they will be for your highest good. Go with the flow to avoid feeling stressed and disjointed with all that is going on in your life.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

The Queen of Pentacles shows you to be a person of importance in an artistic way and you will be in a position to nurture many others as you go along. It also shows financial abundance and this will ensure that you are on top of the heap. The Star card indicates success and limelight in the area of your competence. Enjoy the light shining on you at this point as everything isindeed well deserved.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

You could be the focus of attention or someone who is very close to you is likely to be. The Sun card is what brings about all this and it is time for applause and appreciation. The Knight of Swords shows how you approach everything like a battle and you go all out to conquer and get your way. Nothing wrong with this but you also need to understand that nothing is a battle.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

The Knight of Wands suggests you go about your work with passion and drive. You could also be travelling looking for better opportunities and ideas and the drive for excellence could be the propeller for success. The Justice card shows that you are someone who mostly does things by the book. A good thing actually because that prepares you for the outcomes without being overly attached to them. The right things will happen to you.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Hanged Man tells you to approach everything in a manner that is different and not conventional. Like, thinking out of the box to ensure that you solve them with cleverness and astuteness. The Knight of Pentacles shows you are invested in a youngster who is bright and seeking the best in life with a drive for money. There are journeys to be made and all that will be connected to increasing connections andfinancial abundance.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

You could feel that you are being dominated by someone who is perceived as a strong, vital presence and power but in reality, this is the one who keeps you grounded and also sane in some ways. The Emperor card keeps things in order. The Three of Cups shows celebrations and gatherings that can be fun. You need to watch out for what you eat and drink. Overdoing things can lead to some sticky situations.