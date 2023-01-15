Tarot on the cards

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The Three of Cups suggests that camaraderie and companionship lead to increased meetings and get-togethers. The Six of Wands shows there are journeys to be made and that this will impact the younger lot with a new direction. When it comes to work and work-related activities. One youngster, in particular, will be like the leader of the pack. This will be the one who will inspire others to do their best too.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

This is a week full of abundance and learning. The Empress shows that you are a nurturer and a leader without having to try too hard. You will draw people to you. However, you will be like a balm to those hurting. The High Priestess indicates that there is still learning left to do and also possibly educate yourself through courses. Studies are what will take you far in your persona as well as life.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

This is the time for you to put into action your goals and ideas. Go ahead with what you have in mind. The Queen of Wands comes as an encouragement for you to push the envelope and go for what you dream about. The Four of Pentacles is a restricting card where you will think a lot about what your spending habits. There is money but you will think about how much you need to spend.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

Plenty around you, but you don’t see it that way. You instead concentrate on what is not there. The Five of Pentacles shows a poverty mindset and it needs to change. Or less worry about any situation that is bothering you. The Nine of Wands indicates fiery ambitions and desires but asks you to pick one and do that wholeheartedly instead of trying too many things all at the same time.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

The Two of Pentacles also shows that you could be weighing two options and taking time to decide what you choose to pursue. It is also tied up to the financial rewards that will occur. The Seven of Wands shows you are somewhat struggling with some aspects of your work. It could be a block to creativity or just finding it difficult to work against deadlines. So ideally take one thing and just do that.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

You can anticipate big changes in your life – and this while being unsettling can also be a blessing in disguise for you. The Death card shows how changes are the key to becoming your true self. The Judgement card indicates that your gratitude is foremost and that you need to express and show it. The more you do that the more your life will be enhanced. Self-introspection is also something you need to do now.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Justice card tells you that if you feel things have not been in your favour then they will seamlessly fall into place now. The Ace of Pentacles shows that you are having and getting the best in money, work and other things in life. You will succeed and you will also be handsomely rewarded for all your efforts. All you need to do is to keep your thoughts right and cheerful.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

You could be feeling very fulfilled and satisfied with most things in your life now. The Nine of Pentacles indicates that you are one happy as life is panning out. One or two things out of sync do not mean anything. The Tower, however, brings about changes to what you are accustomed to. This can be challenging and rewarding. Depends on how you look at them and learn from it all despite the possible discomfort.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

The Ten of Wands shows you could be feeling extremely burdened right now with too many things. You are handling more than you should. Put some things down and learn to delegate if possible and take small steps to finish what you have to do. The Five of Cups shows you could be feeling a bit isolated and alone and not being able to appreciate all that there is around you. Don’t manifest negative feelings.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

The Page of Cups shows many things to look forward to and also travelling to places that require a lot of preparation. The Eight of Wands somehow complements the first card wherein work will be good and you will be able to showcase your talents and skills in many areas that you are good at. However, it is always wise to take things one by one instead of tackling everything all at the same time.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Hierophant shows that you are protected by divine forces, particularly someone you look up to. This Divine force will ensure that you will achieve everything with great courage and equanimity. The Wheel of Fortune shows that what was down will soon come up and you can look forward to things being in order and in a fulfilling manner. It is your time and as long as you do everything within limits you are safe.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

You are not allowing emotions to take the lead and that will hold you in good stead at this point. The Three of Swords shows that you are almost coldly clinical even as you view people and situations around you. The Three of Pentacles shows that this way of thinking will help you make your future plans work well for you as they are of impulsive and hasty decisions. There could be renovations to the property.