Tarot: On the cards

CAPRICORN (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

You could be feeling somewhat alone despite having people around. This will not allow you to see the good around you because you are deep into the melancholy or are turning yourself away from people and situations. The Five of Cups displays solitude that you may not like at this point. The Sun card shows that should you remove yourself from this mindset you will see how much in the limelight you actually are.