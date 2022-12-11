Tarot: On the cards

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

For many of you, there will be a concentrated interest in work and goals set forward. This applies especially to the younger lot who will be pursuing many work-related activities. The Page of Wands is a card that shows fire and passion to get things done. The Three of Pentacles, therefore, is an apt card that signifies plans being worked out and worked on. You will be assisted by many who are also very committed.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Page of Pentacles and the Page of Swords show ambition, drive and a focus to get to the goals set. There is also an eye on the financial rewards of hard work and skills being used just as there is clarity and focus on what has to be done even if that means working against the competition in the field. The Page of Pentacles shows new projects coming up. The page of Swords shows the drive.