Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The week is about to get interesting as most things will be from your sharp mind. There will be a lot of thought going into deciding on two options that will be presented to you. The Two of Swords shows this and the Knight of Swords indicates a go-getting state of mind when it comes to achieving what you want. This is also a ground where aggressive behaviour can put people off. Think before reacting.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

You could be finding it difficult to pick one thing that you have mastery over and ignore the ones that you can also easily do well with. However, you will pick the toughest one and there is a frenzy to do it in the best manner possible. The Seven of Wands shows drive when it comes to chasing what you want. The Six of Pentacles indicates your helpful nature in doing good work. Stay focused.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

The Six of Cups shows generosity, happiness and childhood memories. It could mean that you wish to return to happier more carefree days and also desire to be looked after. While this comes to show a happy past it is time to move on. The Nine of Swords is associated with fear and anxiety. It can also indicate trauma which you are dealing with on your own which is making you very frustrated and unhappy.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

You are a diligent worker who takes work seriously and does your best. The Eight of Pentacles shows that not only is there hard work but also financial rewards for it. The Nine of Wands indicates multiple talents and skills all of which are what you would like to pursue with great passion - but you can pick only one to be able to do justice to what others expect of you in terms of work.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

There is likely to be a major change in the week to follow. This change could be challenging initially but you will see how this has worked well in your favour. The Tower card shows the changes that make life what it is. The Four of Swords indicates the plans in the head will soon materialise. You are allowing them to take their time to show up as you are grappling with the metaphorical renovation.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

You are weighed down by the thoughts you are entertaining, making it hard for you to sleep at night. The Ten of Wands shows the pressure you are dealing with which can be very exhausting. You feel pinned down and stuck. The Four of Wands on the other hand indicates a happy family environment that can provide you relief and joy. One follows the other. If there are bad days there are good ones too.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Justice card shows that right things will happen in your favour and will be balanced. Not only will the right things come your way, but you also will do the correct things when it comes to people, situations and work. The Empress shows positive thinking, divine intervention, abundance, harmony, and a nurturing spirit that will make people around you happy and looked after. There could also be additions to the family at this point.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Page of Cups and the Page of Swords shows that work and projects are the keys linked to your thoughts and emotions right now. Both the cards show success with new things and the drive and clarity to do things in a proper and precise manner. The Page of Cups shows that there could be a new endeavour which you could either be mentoring or you will do that with someone much younger.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

The Four of Cups shows that life keeps offering you opportunities that you either don’t see or disregard. Everything that comes your way needs to be examined for its growth. The Ten of Wands shows that you are right now burdened with many things – work-wise that is and you are handling many things on your own making it very tiring and stressful for yourself. It is time to put some things down and relax.

CAPRICORN (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

It is really a time for deep gratitude and contentment now that most of the boxes seem ticked. You are in a good head space now. The Nine of Cups shows that there is an emotional balance and you also communicate that to others. The Temperance card however brings with it a quick change to turbulence within yourself. Then you will find yourself trying to balance all your feelings that could be out of sync occasionally.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

However, things are there ought to be a satisfaction that you have it better than others. This can be cold comfort when you are confronted with frustrating situations and feelings, but the bottom line is that these are just passing clouds. The Five of Pentacles is an indication of that. The Nine of Swords shows that you are labouring many unproductive thoughts in your mind which is making you uneasy and causing a lack of sleep.

PISCES (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

There is a dichotomy in your thinking where you feel you need to conserve your resources and money and at the same time be able to give generously to those you feel could need it. The Four of Pentacles and the Six of Pentacles show you will go back and forth about expenses and spending. A line of balance is what you will need to draw before you take any action. Be thoughtful and smart.