Tarot: On the cards

This week there are switchwords that help with the mind and to be able to obtain well-being using them. These are not medicines that you take for an issue but are like good energies that will generate the desired results. Faith in the their efficacy are very important.

For anxiety: BLUFF-DEWDROP-ADJUST-CHEWING GUM-BE-PRAYING MANTIS

For clarity: CRYSTAL-ROGER-HERD-POINT-GUIDE-CRARCKERJACK

For ego to clear: QUIET-HUMBLE-DOWN

For low self-esteem: AWE-SNOWFLAKE-PROUD-SWING-CONGRATULATIONS

To stay happy and positive: ELATE-GIGGLE-CHUCKLE-DANCING CANE-TAP-RELISH-JOY

ARIES

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The Hierophant shows that there is a lot of education and learning you will have to do to progress ahead in life. You could be having a good mentor or guide who can steer you in the right direction. If you yourself are a teacher, then the week ahead will be full of lessons you will impart to others. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are right now in a giving state of mind.

TAURUS

20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You are actually rebuilding your life also in terms of buying property and renovations. The Three of Pentacles shows that money will be spent on such activities and will bring fulfillment. The Three of Cups shows that there is much to celebrate right now as you enjoy your time with loved ones, friends and those who you bond well with. There is merriment and good times ahead for most of you born under this sign.

GEMINI

21 MAY – 21 JUNE

You could be trying to do a course or study which will enhance your skills and talents; the time is just about right for this. The High Priestess shows that you are working towards to becoming an expert in your field of expertise. The Five of Wands shows there is resistance to anything new and you will be at logger heads when it comes to work. There are differences of opinions which is better avoided.

CANCER

21 JUNE – 23 JULY

Your thoughts could be making you want to hide and run from where you are right now. Let go and lighten up and look ahead with focus. Don’t waste your time on thoughts that have no relevance to reality. The Star card shows that there are new opportunities. Actions will reap good results in the days to come and be open to give and receive and also refrain from inhibitions. You’re being taken care of.

LEO

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

There is bonding, love, affection in a significant relationship in your life. This could be a partner or someone very important. The Lovers card does not only allude to people, but also to life itself. There is an intimacy you share with all things around you. The Fool card shows travel and all things to do with exploration. However, take precautions as you go ahead with your plans to see the wonders of the world.

VIRGO

23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The Ten of Swords shows that you are literally crushed under your moods and thoughts that lead up to them. The Two of Cups indicates a strong bond with someone important, most likely a partner with whom you share romantic interests and maybe even a life. This card also indicates the sort of emotional dependence you have for each other for happiness and a sense of balance. This card can also indicate backstabbing. Be careful.

LIBRA

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Two of Swords and the Two of Wands indicates that you might be debating whether or not you should travel. To be clearer and have more focus it is better to look ahead with a vision rather than immediate concerns and fulfillment of them. The Two of Wands shows this has to do with your work overseas. You have the skills and the talent to make the right decision; see how it works out.

SCORPIO

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

There is a lot of preoccupation with the youngsters in your life. The Knight of Cups shows that there is travel and movement towards growth and emotional balance. The Three of Swords shows that you make your decisions based more on logic than emotions. There is clarity but there is also the scope of hurting with sharp words and suggestions. Be careful about your words so that you don’t hurt people with a sharp tongue.

SAGITTARIUS

22 NOV–22 DECEMBER

The Sun card shows that attention and applause are in your favour in the days ahead. You will be the one driving things forward, showing your leadership qualities and the assets to go with all this. However, the Eight of Cups indicates a dislike for the routine and would like to shun the attention and drama around that come with prominence and public eye. You could also be facing an emotional vacuum at this point.

CAPRICORN

22 DEC– 20 JANUARY

At this point you are in a situation of being able to help others to the best of your capacity. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are in a generous frame of mind and will do many charitable activities. The Page of Wands shows youngsters in your life who will keep you occupied with their career goals and ambitions. They will also be busy with their work, but you will be happy with this.

AQUARIUS

20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY

The Two of Wands suggests that you are in a comfortable space right now but are also itching to move and look at new things and have new experiences. This also shows that you are still connected with many places through your work or any work related matter. The Knight of Wands again points to work and those connected to you through that- they will be young enthusiastic and also driven. Something you also are.

PISCES

18 FEB–20 MARCH

The Empress shows that you are on top of things and apart. There are chances of new additions to the family or friends circle; it could also be baby. The Ten of Cups shows harmony and happiness on the personal front- family, friends and other extended family. Children will bring happiness and lightness to life in general and there is much to enjoy with all this going on. Both cards seem to be complementing each other.