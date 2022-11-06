Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The Four of Cups shows that the Universe is sending you many messages but somehow you seem to either not take them seriously or are oblivious to them. Just be on the lookout for something good through all this. The Three of Swords shows that you must think more with your head than heart and also speak with clarity, but without hurting others. There is a tendency to speak harshly however well-meaning you might be.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Judgement card indicates that all actions have their consequences so being in awareness and also doing conscious thinking will help you create good circumstances for yourself. The Four of Swords shows that this is the time for absolute surrender. No questioning, no reaction, more meditation, and assessing plan and thinking ahead but waiting to act. Also, draw upon all your experiences to be able to make good decisions based on clear and pure intent.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You could be feeling burdened with work. The Ten of Wands suggests carrying too much of the burden instead of delegating could be weighing you down and adding much to your sense of responsibility. The Knight of Pentacles ensures that any new project or collaboration you are contemplating will find its way to success and financial rewards. And this will also be done through the younger lot of those who work with and for you.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Ace of Pentacles and the King of Pentacles indicate an abundance of not just money but also a better sense of well-being. The Ace shows that there is success in whatever you take up and that it will also lead to increased earnings and profits. The King in the meantime indicates that plenty that is around for your to tap. If you decide to move energy before it actually happens physically then the materialisation is certain.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The Nine of Wands suggests that you are an extremely talented person with a versatile skill set. However, it is not possible to do everything all at once so you probably have chosen one thing that you pursue diligently. The Four of Wands shows a rather happy household for which you do a lot to keep in place. There are four crucial members which are holding things up the entire structure in a good way.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

The Seven of Pentacles shows that there are finances for you to do more than the routine stuff. This card also indicates concerns about money even when there is enough for you. Step away and think beyond it and try to grow beyond. The King of Cups shows that you are held back by a person who is emotionally strong and on top of things. This can be a mentor, friend or someone you know.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Fool card brings new beginnings and new journeys. There is also a sense of lightheartedness and an easy-going attitude. But just be a bit vigilant over what lies ahead. You are also lucky enough to be looked after by the higher forces. The Five of Cups, however, shows a sense of being on your own when it comes to making important decisions. You see the lonesomeness, but not the support that surrounds you.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You are in a state of great decisive energy, in control of life in general. The Queen of Swords says you are in a position of authority and leadership and are in a good position to do what you do well. The Knight of Swords shows your determination to win at any cost. You will take on things like they are a battle to be won so the aggression quotient is likely to be high.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

The Wheel of Fortune indicates that the time now is good, and you can achieve anything you put your mind to it. If things have not been to your liking, then they will also show an upswing and fulfilment is near. The Magician card shows that you have all the required talents to make things happen at work and on a personal level. It is up to you how you plan to take things forward.

CAPRICORN (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

The King of Wands shows that when it comes to working you are on top of things and you are not just someone to follow but also a mentor to many. The Six of Wands shows there are many who follow what you tell and the youngsters benefit largely by taking cues from your inputs and striking their own path in the most capable manner. This card also indicates journeys and explorations at your work.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

The Ace of Cups shows that maturity and acceptance of life have put you in this position of empowerment where you let go of things you cannot control and enjoy what life has to offer. The Death card shows some new changes in life and that might be disruptive but it is for the best. You will let the old ways go and welcome a new manner of doing things, which will ultimately bring you peace.

PISCES (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

The Four of Pentacles shows you are being a bit secretive when it comes to money and financial matters. This could also be because you want to do many things and you fear that others might dissuade you from something you don’t want. The Page of Swords shows that you will feel proud of the achievements of the youngsters in your life who are clear and focused when it comes to work and their goals.