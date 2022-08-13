Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week there are numbers and switchwords that can help in areas of life that need im- provement. Chant them, write them or even visualize them and allow them to work their magic. It must be done with faith and a childlike simplicity knowing that they will somehow work. For hike in salary: 3927435 Relief from head- ache and nose block: 406822411/4931621 To control spending: DOWN-OC- CUR-MAINTAIN-53-NOW For money to be returned: OCCURESTORESAN ANTONIO DEPADUA-CRYSTAL-RESCIND-AL- LOW- COUNT

To get a job quickly: 81629137/969437135 To stop smoking: 874331807/6207422

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

If there is something you are not able to deal with, think out of the box for solutions. The Hanged Man shows that you could be confronted by things that seem like they defy solutions, but you must apply your mind creatively to work things out. The Ten of Cups ensures that you have a nice home environment and happy family life at this point in time. You will spend quality time with loved ones

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

It is an emotionally fulfilling time now with emotions being stable. There is a possibility that you could have met or will meet someone who will help you in keeping a happy frame of mind. The Nine of Cups shows that you are in a good state of mind when it comes to balancing your feelings. The Hermit indicates that it is a time of solitude and that you are guided by Higher Forces

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You will be in command of many things mostly in regards to work, relationships and other elements. The Queen of Wands shows that you could be very supportive of those around you when it comes to realising ambitions and goals. The Seven of Pentacles shows that abundance is there for you and you need not worry about the future as the financial life is good and will take care of itself as you will see

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Powerful and strong, these are the qualities you will see either in yourself or someone around you. The King of Pentacles shows money all around you and you need to think about the right way to manifest it for yourself. The Two of Cups shows harmonious relationships with important partnerships whether it is at work or in your personal life. This will bring you some balance in life as you go about your every- day routine

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The Justice card is a reassuring card that shows you are supported by what is right by you and for you; even if there is an unpleasant situation. The Five of Wands indicates some hostilities and words being exchanged in the course of defining work ethics or goals set by those around you and close to you. This is probably why the Justice card appeared to assure you that this is the way forward

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Your dealings with a strong person who is sharp and smart will be off and on. The King of Sword shows that this presence is there like a cord connected to you all the time. Alternately, this could be you being perceived in such a way. The Moon is a card that will make your emotion go back and forth and bring about some disturbances in your feelings and thinking. Allow this phase to pass

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

This is a time when things are actually going the right way. There is also travel indicated and you will find yourself moving about a lot. The Chariot is a card that indicates that you must ensure that you conserve your energy through all means possible. The King of Wands shows that you are being mentored by someone you look up to. This is a person who knows how to go about targets and deadlines

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Do as much as you can for others without expecting anything in return. You can also give in kind or money for those who could need it. But you must remember to do this without any attachment. The Six of Pentacles is a sign of these things. The Emperor card shows that you are on top of most things especially when it comes to helping ad mentoring the youngsters in the field of your competence

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

For those looking at opportunities in terms of work and career, there is great support from powerful energies and they are able to guide and provide the right inputs for the way forward. The Two of Wands and the King of Cups are both interconnected here and it looks good when it comes to achieving passion goals and other work-related commitments. There is also a chance to travel overseas for work and for good collaborations

CAPRICORN (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

A big change is coming, and you need to be accepting of all that comes with it. It is needed in the larger picture to take you from one level to another. The Death card is transformational where the old has been done with, to begin with, new things. The Fool card indicates to be carefree and go with the flow and see what all these changes will lead to; the adventures and new horizons you will capture

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

Trying to do too many things can make be stressful and tiring. You need to relax and take things one by one. The Eight of Wands shows that you cannot do shortcuts when you want a job done properly. It is best to take a back seat and tackle things one by one as and when they appear. The Two of Pentacles shows there is cogita- tion when it comes to things you would like to buy

PISCES (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

You are clear about what you want and what you want to do. The Ace of Swords shows success and direction. It also indicates that you could be helping others see things clearly with an eye on the path ahead. The Judgement card is a call for self-introspection about important things in life. It is also time for expressing gratitude for all that there is. The more that is done, the better will come along