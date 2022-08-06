Tarot: On the cards

This week we focus on Light and the Magic of Candles. Burning scented or colour candles have their own energies and bring about a certain calm and peace around the place you occupy.

On Fridays use a Dark Green candle. Sprinkle a dab of honey, cinnamon powder on it while it is burning.

Also on a Friday use a Pink candle with Rose oil.

A White candle can be used for blessings upon the house Black candles can be used for protection and against negative energies