Tarot: On The Cards

Aries 20 (MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Spending patterns could be in your mind, as you juggle between things you need and want. Figure out whether you need it or want it. The Two of Pentacles shows a wavering mind when it comes to giving money to others. The Lovers card shows harmony and plenty of love between partners and those in a committed relationship. Right now, there is peace with each other – not just in personal relationships but also in business collaborations.

Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

There is likely an inflow of money coming from business enterprises, investments or family money. There is abundance right around the corner as the King of Pentacles indicates. The Judgement card comes to remind you to be grateful for all the good things that are in your life. It is time to introspect and give thanks for the Blessings and Grace that is being showered on you. It is also a time for some self-audit.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You could be feeling stifled when it comes to some relationships particularly those that are close to you. It could be a spouse or a close friend. At the same time, you are not willing to let go and so life goes on. The Devil card shows this, while the Queen of Swords shows you to be smart and very commanding when it comes to what you want and what you want to achieve.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

There may be several instances for you to celebrate and have a good time. There could also be a third wheel in a relationship so you probably should watch out. The Three of Cups primarily ensures that you have occasions to get together with loved ones and enjoy good company. The King of Swords shows you are under the influence of a strong male- who is wealthy, sharp and opinionated.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

These could be some really frustrating times as you labour with over thinking that could keep you awake at night. You must be feeling somewhat trapped by circumstances. The Nine of Swords also shows possible headaches caused by the rushing thoughts in your mind. The Eight of Wands draws attention to the fire element within you- ambitions and desires. If these channelled well you could either shine bright or simply burn out needlessly.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)



You are on top and most things are your way. There is money, loving relationships, and you are the primary person in many lives. The Queen of Pentacles says you are on a good wicket right now and are enjoying all things. The Tower, is indicating that there are major changes ahead and that could make you feel unsettled. These are needed for growth and development. The old has to go to usher in the new.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)



Know that you are protected by the Higher Powers whether you believe it or not and you are taken care of by the Universe. The Hierophant is a symbol of Divinity, the Guru or anything that has to do with the spiritual side of you. The hand of the Higher Powers is upon you. The King of Cups indicates the presence of a strong emotionally stable person who makes you feel settled, secure and loved.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



If you are having unrealistic expectations of those around you and from situations that you think need to be perfect, then there are bound to be disappointments. Let it go and don’t try and fill your life with things that come from others. The Seven of Cups shows that happiness is an inside work. The Ten of Pentacles brings abundance to you through many sources. This is the time for you to gain a lot of monetary benefits.

Sagittarius (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)



The Empress card shows you have the presence of a nurturing person who will take care of things and ensure that there is peace at home and at work. This could be anyone who is of nurturing nature. This could also be you if you have those qualities. The Wheel of Fortune ensures that things are looking up for you after perhaps a spell of delays. You will find that everything just falls into place.

Capricorn (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)



You could be interacting with people from the younger age group when it comes to money, new projects and anything to do with career growth. The Page of Pentacles shows that the youth in your life, will ensure that you work with latest strategising to maximise leadership and financial growth. The Four of Cups says you tend to ignore suggestions. You are unable to see the opportunities that come your way.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)



You could be dealing with changes that are huge. You need to be flexible to deal with them and go with the flow when these things happen. The Death card shows that it is time for new things to come into your life and discard the old way of life. The Queen of Cups shows that you will find some things turbulent but you will manage to stay above. Keep your emotions under control.

Pisces (18 FEB–20 MARCH)



You have the character of getting right into the battlefield and charging, trying to make things better for everyone around you. However sometimes this can be seen as aggression. The Knight of Swords says you need to tread lightly especially when it comes to opinions and ambitions. The Moon card brings about mood swings. If you can look beyond these troubling thoughts, then you have a clear path of peace ahead.