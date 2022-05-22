Tarot on the cards

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Work related travel beckons – which could be hectic for now. The Six of Wands shows this and the fact that you will be working on multiple things simultaneously, which is your current priority. The Judgement card brings to you the reminder that gratitude is the cornerstone for positive things and you must express it to those who have helped you progress in life-- especially your family who have supported you unconditionally.

Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

There will be a powerful and influential person or mentor who will help you move forward in finances and profession. The King of Wands shows you will be assigned work that will be recognised by people heading the company. The World card is like a complementary one, where it assures you success. You will be able complete tasks that you have set out for and the universe will guide you.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Your focus will shift towards your overseas connections and how they can help you in settling down in their country. There is a possible collaboration through which you can connect with them. The Two of wands shows that right now the world is in your hands and you could use it to your advantage. The Temperance card brings a bit of sobering thoughts and it is important to have patience with people who have been testing it quite frequently.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Though you have been offered advice and emotional support, it is up to you to be in the right frame of mind and make use of it. The Four of Cups shows you have a distorted vision in seeing what suits you and what doesn’t. The Lovers card shows a satisfactory relationship status when it comes to your better half.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

you feel empty despite being surrounded with things in abundance. The Magician card shows you can literally tick all the boxes but there is always the feeling of having missed out on something. A little introspection will help you get the right answers . The Eight of Pentacles shows you are a hard-working person who works to achieve what you desire. You are also surrounded with people who work hard.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

This is a contradictory time for those born under this sign- as in the Sun card brings attention, success and a lot of good things in your life. Youngsters in the family will make you proud and it’s time to interact with them. This is the time for you to shine and be popular. However, there is the Five of Wands which brings about hostility with differing opinions. There are likely to be altercations at work.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

As long as you have control over your emotions, life will be lively. You are an emotional person who lets emotions rule your life. This is indicated by the Strength card which also indicates you are a strong individual mentally and physically. The Three of Cups shows plenty of celebration in the offing and good things happening to you with your loved one around.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Finally, the right things are manifesting and you find that you can tell yourself that justice is being served to you along with the Justice card. Things that were wrong are now on track. The Six of Pentacles shows you are game for generosity with your words, deeds and even money. You will help others who are in need.

Sagittarius (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

Stressing yourself about finances is unnecessary. Think about abundance rather than having the thought of running out of money soon. The Five of Pentacles shows that you will never be in a situation where you will need someone to loan money out to you. The Eight of Wands shows you have many things going in terms of work and you will tend to be stressed and lose your cool about it .

Capricorn (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

You could be thinking of ideal collaborations with people in inner circles. The Devil card indicates that you know that these are these were your driving forces, but tend to feel restricted. Examine to see whether you need to act on these feelings, losing something good for a temporary relief. The Page of Cups indicates new projects and new ventures coming your way. This could be initiated by the younger lot of those in your workspace.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

Right now there is no one better than you to do things that require a sharp mind and also clarity about what needs to be done. You are that person who can make things happen and do that extremely well. That means you are tremendously valued and needed. The Queen of Swords shows this and you can feel justified if you do things on your terms. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you have a good sum kept aside for all the savings.

Pisces (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

For those born under this sign, it is the time to relax and create an environment for happy family situations. You will do your best to keep things running smoothly in the home front and will also allow your significant other to take the lead when it comes to helping you deal with your mind and thoughts and also to be content for now to allow that person to steer you through troubled waters, if any.