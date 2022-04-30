Tarot on the cards

Chennai:

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

You are on a quest for better opportunities on the work front. You are ready to take charge and forge ahead and see what you can literally conquer and make a difference with what you do. The Knight of Wands brings this to light and you will need to literally hold on to your dreams and the sense of adventure you are embarking upon. The Hermit tells you that this can be a lonesome journey with some obstacles.

20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You are sought after for various things. This will make you feel all is well with the world. There are likely to be invitations galore and you will be needed to make an event or occasion special. The Six of Cups is a fulfilling one. Enjoy this phase as much as you can. The Strength card comes right on time to tell you to be strong and to keep a tight grip over your emotions and reactions as you go along.

21 MAY – 21 JUNE

There are youngsters in your life who you are keen on advising. That might or not happen because they are fully capable of making good decisions that work well for them. There are work related things that will take precedence and that you will have to let them decide on the path they will walk upon. The Page of Wands is an indication of that. You are a strong person with great clarity about yourself and how you want your life to be.

21 JUNE – 23 JULY

The Page of Cups shows that you could be working on different things and projects that will not just make you emotionally more fulfilled but also point you to things not done before. The Seven of Cups says you want to feel like all the boxes are ticked. That is something that may not happen because at any given point in time, there are things that will remain unfulfilled and you will have to take things step by step.

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

The Ten of Cups shows that you are enjoying your time with loved ones and that will keep you in a good state of mind and enjoy your time especially if there are children. The Four of Pentacles indicates you think when it comes to spending on yourself. It is not that there is not enough money, but you will weigh options before going on a spending spree. You should be doubly careful what you would like to spend your resources on.

23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER

You have a good sense of right and wrong. You try to stay within those parameters. That normally works for you but when things don’t then you look for things that could not necessarily be on the accepted path. The Justice card encourages you to try and do the right thing. The Knight of Cups will put in your path a young, smart, ambitious, well-adjusted person who will help you realise your goals and cross new areas of work and directions.

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

Even as you feel pinned down, the world will open up suddenly showing you all the possibilities you have been looking for. The Ten of Swords brings feelings of being weighed down by the clutter of too many ideas. You might be tempted to give up on everything. But the world card comes to tell you that all your dreams are on the cusp of happening. Frustrating months will transform into situations you imagined for yourself as your life path.

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

You could be debating between ideas – especially two of them that you have in your mind. Due diligence is needed before you take the plunge. Whatever decision you take will be the right one. It will take you where you are meant to be. It could also imply a journey or buying property. The queen of cups shows how far you’ve come when it comes to keeping your emotions on an even keel. You seem to be unflappable.

22 NOV–22 DECEMBER

It’s time for you to shine and be the star that you are right now. That is what the Star card is showing. You will be recognised for your work and all that you do to be in the limelight. The Fool card has come to tell you that it is also time to let go of things that are not in your highest good and be a little carefree. It is also the time for travel and adventures close to your heart.

22 DEC– 20 JANUARY

You will be troubled by a mind that wavers, especially during the full moon time. This is having an impact on your thoughts and the way you think. The Moon card tells you that if you can transcend this temporary phase, you will be able to see things clearly and feel much better about everything. The Seven of Swords shows you are carrying so many ideas and thoughts that you feel you are going in for a battle. Go with the flow.

20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY

You are somewhat basking in the achievements of the young ones in the family – the work they do and the way they are handling their lives. You are happy to see how they are forging ahead in their chosen areas of work and doing that with optimum creativity and courage. The Queen of Wands shows you are a good sounding board for many of them who need your experience and wise counsel. Your advice could be invaluable to them.

18 FEB–20 MARCH

What is right for you is happening right now. The Justice card also tells you it is a time for reckoning. If there are things to correct, now would be a good time. The Death card shows a huge transformative change in your life right now. It is the death of the old to usher in the new in line with your life’s purpose. While it might seem unsettling and even uncomfortable ,remember this is good for you in the big picture.