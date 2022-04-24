Tarot on the cards

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Before you drown in your frustrations, remember it is always dark before dawn. This means that if you have been feeling under the weather, then know that things are going to get really better especially when it comes to finances. The Ace of Pentacles shows increased and improved finances as well as success in many ventures you may or may not have undertaken. Paths will be opened and you will find life is good. All you need now is patience.

Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The week is about the ambitions of the younger lot in your life and the way they balance their lives out emotionally. New projects, collaborations are likely and life can change for you, especially if you have been dependent on them for many things. The Page of Cups will bring about ﻿balance in the feelings involved with the changed circumstances. The sooner you adapt to these changes, the better it will be for your well-being.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

The King of Pentacles shows the presence of strong well-to-do men who will bring you a sense of being looked after. While you could be an independent thinker and doer, this assistance and support come handy while dealing with sticky situations. The male energies will take over and will someway fight your battles. The Devil card shows the bonds you share with significant partners in your life. These are the ones who will have your back, no matter what.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Work hard to make your fortunes, so that you can live the life you desire. The Eight of Pentacles shows a person who is a workaholic and has eyes mostly on the accumulation of wealth and prosperity. This will lead to a position of power and dominance and this applies more to women than men as they continue to shatter glass ceilings. If you have your eyes on that, then chances are that you will do that effectively and not too late either.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

At this point, all the right things are happening for you. Whichever area you are thinking of, the correct thing is taking place. The Justice card is giving you relief from perhaps chaotic situations. As things settle down, you will be rewarded for doing all the right things. It is a time for getting what is due to you. The Page of Swords shows you are showering attention on your children, their wishes and desires. They are your focus right now.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

There could be many plans brewing and you will see them coming alive. The Four of Swords shows many things in the nascent stage and waiting to grow and become the reality of your life. You are reluctant to share these thoughts with anyone at this stage. The Two of Coins shows the dilemma about the choice to make especially when the expenditure part comes into play. You would like to take on everything, but choices have to be made.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

What is most needed is patience and playing the waiting game. Keeping your moods on an even keel and allowing life to unfold is the best way forward. The Temperance card is an indication that any doubts you have about getting all that you want can be dispelled as it will all work out. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you have worked for what you have in your kitty. You can afford to take those much-needed breaks.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Four of Pentacles shows that you are now in the mindset of saving and also thinking twice before you expend this energy that seems to slide out of your control. This can also put you in a pensive state of mind as you review your finances. Grounding yourself will help greatly. The Queen of Swords brings to the fore a strong-willed person who will have great clarity about how to go ahead and do things. This could be you or a mentor.

Sagittarius (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

Life could be offering you many opportunities but you may not be seeing it or not accepting them as things worthy of you. Some things start small like a seed. You must have the ability to see the potential and see it become a large lush tree. The Wheel of Fortune ensures that you will rise if things have been down for a while. What was down will surely come up again and you will experience a lot of success and appreciation and monetary benefits too.

Capricorn (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

The time is good to invest in the younger lot and their projects. It could be money, time and inputs. The Page of Pentacles indicates new projects that have great potential financially. If something like this comes your way, take a good look at it and think of being part of it. The Fool card says let go of things that don’t serve you well and also to adopt a more carefree attitude to life. Also it could be a time for travel.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

The Eight of Wands shows that you are taking on too many things right now and that can produce fatigue, frustration and fast, but short-lived results. Take things slowly and take them up one by one. You have a great many ambitions but also ensure that you have the energy to do them all effectively. The Ten of Cups brings happiness when it comes to family life as you enjoy the attention and company of loved ones.

Pisces (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

You are the fulcrum of life at a peaceful and happy home. You will be the glue that holds things together. The Queen of Pentacles also shows the way you are handling money and finances in general. There is a strong and tough approach to what you do. Others have no choice but to look up to you, your leadership and decisions especially when it comes to money. You could also be buying property or land to establish another asset for the future.