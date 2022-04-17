Tarot on the cards

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

It is a good week for those born under this sign - especially for women. The Queen of Wands brings your ambitions and work excellence to the fore and you will find yourself quite a leader. Those around you will also recognise your drive and the way you do and achieve things. The Nine of Pentacles is about abundance and the money flow is good and will continue for some time. Women will be doing well financially, in any role.

Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The week will center around the youngsters. The emphasis will be on work and balancing out the emotional part of life. And balance is essential to overall well-being. The Page of Wands alludes to the new directions and looking far ahead when it comes to work related projects. The Page of Cups brings the emotional quotient to an even keel and many of you will find that keeping that balance between logic and emotions a worthwhile direction.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

The Page of Swords brings to light the battles to be won. This will involve the younger lot in the family and in the workplace and the directions they will take further. This shows their thinking is vastly different from your own; allow that to happen because the world seems to be going in a direction they understand. The Six of Wands shows increased activity in ambitious projects and ventures and this will also pave the way for increased earnings.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Many plans are afoot when it comes to work - expansion, new directions and collaborations. The Three of Pentacles brings creative ideas in their budding stage and this will start to show up as you go along. Everything you are thinking and planning has to do with making more money and bringing in the abundance into your life. The Eight of Wands however tells you that don’t overreach and burn out.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You could be facing a situation or someone who is defying a solution in the manner you are used to thinking. And that is why the Hanged Man card crops up to tell you that you will need to deal with it unconventionally. Think out of the box. Combat this using your intelligence and cold hard thinking to overcome something you are uncomfortable with. You could be trying to save when you know there are many things you do have to spend on.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

You could be facing a situation or someone who is defying a solution in the manner you are used to thinking. And that is why the Hanged Man card crops up to tell you that you will need to deal with it unconventionally. Think out of the box. Combat this using your intelligence and cold hard thinking to overcome something you are uncomfortable with. You could be trying to save when you know there are many things you do have to spend on.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Financially this is a good time - you will not only see money but also a lot of success and recognition when it comes to your work and practices. Also new directions and areas are likely to open up for you and that will give you many choices about how to enhance your working life. The Ace of Pentacles brings this message so watch out for suggestions and directions even if pointed out casually to you.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Two of Wands brings enthusiasm from those around you. If there is a son, he could be looking to move out to make a better career. The Empress shows you are right on top of things with most things going your way. You are in this position after a lot of hard work. You are like a leader right now showing others how to do things. You are nurturing many things including the well-being of those around you.

Sagittarius (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

While many things are going right for you, there are one or two things you are not too happy with. The more you think positively, the better it will be for you. The Seven of Cups indicates that you are looking at what is wrong and could go wrong. The Five of Wands shows an aggressive state of mind and that will impact your relationships with those you work with and with those who want to quell you for being too bossy.

Capricorn (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

There is a certain amount of stealth when it comes to your dealings with your thoughts about people and situations. You like to do things secretly and not involve others fearing either rejection or someone taking up your ideas and posing them as their own. The Fool card tells you to let go of things you cannot control. Look before you leap. You need to have a good time to take your mind away from things that bring the joy quotient down.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

You are enjoying independence and the power of being yourself. This seems to apply more to women than men who will find such women making an impact in their lives. The Ace of Swords shows great clarity about how to move forward. And this will apply in all areas of life including home where you will do things with so much clarity that there is little room for any mistakes or obstacles. Success is assured in any venture undertaken.

Pisces (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

If you have been feeling that justice just does not come your way, have patience. Things will fall into place and you will be given what is rightfully yours. It could be a court case, property deals or even people apologizing for something they did or said to you. The Four of Swords shows all the plans you have in your mind are literally hanging in limbo. This can make you feel frustrated and think in a negative manner.