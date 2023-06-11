Son, relative held for alleged murder in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old man in Ayanavaram on murder charges after he allegedly killed his father with the help of a relative, who too has been arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the son murdered his father as the latter turned up home drunk every night and created a ruckus.

The deceased was identified as G Sugumar (51). He lived with his wife and son, Vignesh at Vasantha Garden Main Road in Ayanavaram.

On Friday morning, Sugumar's wife found her husband lying unconscious after which she along with Vignesh moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Since there were injury marks on the deceased, police were informed about the death, after which, Ayanavaram Police secured his body and sent it for post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that Sugumar was released from prison only four months ago. On Thursday night, Sugumar came home drunk and had an argument with his family.

Irate over his behaviour, Vignesh with the help of his cousin Sathish slammed Sugumar's head on a grill gate of the house. They then strangulated him to death after which Vignesh tried to act cool as if he had nothing to do with his father's death.

Vignesh and Sathish were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.