Sky is the limit for Chennai lensmen this year

CHENNAI: Bhavanandhi Babulal - Night photographer







I am a night photographer who loves to capture the star trails and the milky way. I try to keep some interesting elements in the foreground while clicking the milky way, because otherwise, it will look the same, and I wish to convey something different through my pictures every time I click them. I also organise stargazing trips in the city, which keeps me close to the starry sky. Celebrating World Photography Day, I am resolute to focusing on clicking more pictures, sharing the beauty of the dark sky through my lens.



Murlee C - Street photographer





“I have always liked to capture the moments of people on the streets smiling at me. Hence, I started street photography, which I term as ‘low budget time travel machine.’ We can date back to the past, reminiscing the memories we lived through a photograph. I wouldn’t say I celebrate World Photography Day in any way, but I have certainly made a vow to myself. I wish to travel to Pakistan, capture the streets and the people there, to show how we all are the same. I want people to know through my photographs, the beauty of the country and its people.



Pon Prabakaran - Candid wedding photographer





“I am a storyteller, documenting love, laughter, tears and some quirky, real moments of a wedding. Weddings for me have always been more than just the glitz and glam which one sees, and I try to click the‘real’ side of the story. Being a candid wedding photographer hasmade me empathetic towards the emotions of people andvaluing relations more than what I used to. I have promised myself to restore the photographs in a printed format, ratherthan digital, this Photography Day. The beauty of flipping through the pages, and cherishing the moments cannot be satisfied by today’s digital era."

THROUGH THE LENS

Two young photographers unveil their most treasured moments in their career

Under the stars





This photo of olive ridley hatchlings making their way into the ocean is one of the best photos I have taken. It’s a photo that makes you think. Sea turtles return to the same beach they were born on from their nest. This process has been going on for about 110 million years. They’ve been doing this long before humans existed. Sadly, they’re becoming endangered now directly because of humanity, which has only existed for a measly 3,00,000 years compared to their 110 million. The planets and stars guide their way into the ocean as they have throughout their existence. You can see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars in this photo. - Shantanu Krishnan

Spirit of nomadic life

During my trip to Badami in Karnataka last year, I made a stop at a small village. Here, I encountered a group of nomads who were in the process of leaving for another destination. Intrigued by their lifestyle, I parked my vehicle and initiated a conversation with them. Among the nomads, two women were packing their belongings, including cooking utensils, onto a horse. As someone who has held a deep affection for horses since childhood, I found this scene particularly enchanting. Leaving behind the fields, the women transitioned onto the road, one following the other. Captivated by this sight, I hurriedly snapped a photograph to preserve the moment. Witnessing their preparations and hearing snippets of their journey filled me with a sense of happiness.- Naveenraj Gowthaman