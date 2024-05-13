Siruseri-Kilambakkam proposal dropped, Metro Rail mulls Kelambakkam-Tiruporur route: Report

CHENNAI: After being forced to drop its ambitious plan to run a service between Siruseri and Kilambakkam as it is not feasible, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is now reportedly considering the possibility of running the Metro Rail via Kelambakkam and Tiruporur.

The CMRL had earlier proposed running Metroo Rail service from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam as an extension of corridor 3.

However, the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) that it submitted to the State government in September 2023 said the route fell short in terms of ridership, making it not a feasible option.

Earlier, speaking to DT Next, a CMRL official said, "In the initial study conducted in the stretch, it was found that Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is lower than the required level. The ideal PHPD standard is 12,000 passengers per hour. But, the study yielded only 5,000 PHPD."

Taking note of this, the government asked CMRL to drop the proposal and not proceed with the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the stretch.

The cancellation of the Siruseri to Kilambakkam Metro project has left the residents of the area disappointed, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Meanwhile, the authorities are considering implementing a detour via Kelambakkam and Tiruporur, the report added. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard, CMRL officials said.