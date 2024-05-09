Chennai Metro Rail Limited drops Siruseri to Kilambakkam Metro Rail project due to non-feasibility

CHENNAI: Due to non-feasibility, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has dropped the plan for Metro Rail construction from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam as an extension of corridor 3.

After completion of the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR), the department submitted it to the government in September 2023 that the area does not qualify for Metro Rail.

And, as per CMRL officials, the government taking note of the report has informed the proposal to be dropped and not to go further with Detailed Project Report (DPR) in the stretch.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a CMRL official said, "In the initial study conducted in the stretch, it was found that Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is lower than the required level. The ideal PHPD standard is 12,000 passengers per hour. But, the study yielded only 5,000 PHPD."

"The poor PHPD is because of the presence of forest areas and industries. Hence, the stretch is not viable, "added the official.

Meanwhile, as an extension of corridor 3, the DFR along the route was done for a distance of 23.5 km with tentative 12 elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of Rs 5458.06 crore, according to CMRL press note.

However, the project will not take off.