“Sign & resign” posters spring up against Guv after TN Assembly readopts Bills

CHENNAI: A day after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) readopted the 10 bills 'returned' as a 'withheld' by the state governor, posters allegedly sponsored by functionaries of the ruling DMK sprung up 'against' the gubernatorial head of the state.

Posters reading "Sign all our bills and resign your post" were stuck in many parts of the state headquarters. One "Sign and Resign" poster stuck on the road (Anna Salai) in front of the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam bore the images of Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin was sponsored by one advocate Hemanth Annadurai, who is said to be a supporter of DMK's district secretary in Chennai N Chitrarasu.

The posters also carried the message, "Halo! Mr Governor. Obey. Conform to democracy. Obey. CM drives his old Fiat"

After a day of hectic law-making, Chief Minister M K Stalin took time to drive his old car in the city in the company of his acquaintances.

A video posted on micro blogging site 'X' by a person claiming to be a DMK sympathizer showed a t-shirt clad Stalin driving his old Grey coloured Fiat car bearing the registration number (plate) MER 6172. Led by his cavalcade, the CM drove a car in a residential area with his Cabinet colleague Ma Subramanian (Health Minister) occupying the rear seat.

DMK sources confirmed the veracity of the video, and said that the CM drove the car early Sunday morning and the car was used by him in the distant past, which could be comprehended from the registration number dating a few decades back.