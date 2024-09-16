Siddharth, Aditi Rao announce their wedding on social media

CHENNAI: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao have officially announced their wedding. The couple took to social media on Monday where they posted the pictures of their wedding.

Sources say that the wedding took place in the 400-year-old Wanaparthy temple in Telangana on Sunday.

Siddharth and Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi was seen in a white and golden saree while Siddharth was clad in a white kurta and dhoti. It is to be noted that the couple was dating for quite a few years before tieing the knot.

Most recently, the couple attended the Apple’s ‘Its Glowtime’ event in California and also clicked pictures with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Taking to Instagram in a joint post, Aditi and Siddharth shared a series of pictures featuring them with Cook. They said that they had an “unforgettable and magical experience” with Cook.