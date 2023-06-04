Several dists of TN likely to receive heavy rain for next 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: With temperatures soaring in the state for the past few days, several districts are likely to receive heavy rain for the next two days as a circulation prevails over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In addition, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds.

A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh and the neighbourhood neighbourhoods of interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. So, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur and Namakkal districts, and isolated places of Tamil Nadu.

For Chennai and neighbouring districts, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to degree around 40 degree Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

After soaring temperatures recorded in Chennai and suburbs for the last two days, the maximum temperature level was slightly reduced as Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 39.6 degree Celsius and 39.4 degree Celsius respectively on Sunday.

The highest temperature in Tamil Nadu was recorded in Madurai airport at 40.8 degree Celsius, followed by Madurai city and Cuddalore at 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius in isolated pockets throughout Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The weather department warned that due to hot and humid conditions, uncomfortable weather is expected to experience in isolated areas in the state.

In addition, the RMC issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 8. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and South Tamil Nadu coast.