Several areas of North Chennai will not get drinking water tomorrow

CHENNAI: At least 10 areas in north Chennai will not get pipeline drinking water on Wednesday due to the interconnection of the main pipeline work from the Puzhal water treatment plant that will be carried out at GNT Road, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated.

The Metro Water Board will carry out the interconnection of the pipeline at the Puzhal water treatment plant from 12 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday (January 10). So, the residents of Thanikachalam Nagar, Bukraj Nagar of Madharavam zone (zone 3).

At least seven areas in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) such as Muthamil Nagar, Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar, Erukkancheri, Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, PV Colony and Kanikapuram of Thiru Vi ka Nagar zone (zone 6) are advised to store adequate water.

The pipeline drinking water will be suspended for eight hours. For emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in, noted in an official release.

However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out regularly without any hindrance.