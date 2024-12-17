Set up special court to hear cases against policemen, TN BJP urges

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Tuesday urged the DMK government to establish a special court to investigate cases against uniformed personnel.

Citing a recent Supreme Court verdict, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad emphasised the need for fair and lawful policing.

"In light of the Supreme Court's judgement, the TN government must take immediate action to inform and educate the State's uniform force by establishing guidelines and protocols that emphasise the importance of fair and lawful policing," Prasad said.

The BJP leader also stressed the need to hold police officials accountable for any misconduct and ensure they face the consequences.

"It is essential that police officials who engage in misconduct are held accountable and face the consequences for their actions. This will help to restore public trust in the police force and ensure that justice is served," Prasad added.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader pointed out the withdrawal of police protection for SHRC Chairman S Manikumar, former Kerala High Court Chief Justice, has raised concerns about the safety and security of the human rights commission in the state.

"The withdrawal of police protection for Justice S Manikumar has compromised not only his safety but also undermined the Commission's independence and autonomy," he said.

The BJP spokesperson urged the Stalin-led government to take immediate action to address these concerns and ensure that the human rights commission can function independently and effectively.

"This is essential for upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights in the State," he noted.