Security intensified at Pazhavanthangal railway station after sexual assault on woman cop

CHENNAI: The police department has increased security and surveillance at Pazhavanthangal railway station following a reported case of sexual assault against a female police officer.

The surveillance will be in place from 10 pm to 12 am across all platforms to ensure passenger safety during late hours, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 11.50 pm, when a 25-year-old woman police constable was walking on the platform after arriving on an EMU train.

According to reports, the constable was allegedly pushed to the ground by a man who followed her.

The man misbehaved with the constable and snatched her gold chain.

The attacker, identified as Sathya Baalu, a 40-year-old resident of Chitlapakkam, was caught by the public and handed over to the Mambalam railway police.

Also Read: Chennai: Man snatches woman cop’s chain at railway station, fellow passengers chase, nab suspect

Snatcher tried to molest woman cop at Pazhavanthangal station