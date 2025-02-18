Security intensified at Pazhavanthangal railway station after sexual assault on woman cop
The surveillance will be in place from 10 pm to 12 am across all platforms to ensure passenger safety during late hours, according to a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: The police department has increased security and surveillance at Pazhavanthangal railway station following a reported case of sexual assault against a female police officer.
The incident occurred on Saturday around 11.50 pm, when a 25-year-old woman police constable was walking on the platform after arriving on an EMU train.
According to reports, the constable was allegedly pushed to the ground by a man who followed her.
The man misbehaved with the constable and snatched her gold chain.
The attacker, identified as Sathya Baalu, a 40-year-old resident of Chitlapakkam, was caught by the public and handed over to the Mambalam railway police.
Snatcher tried to molest woman cop at Pazhavanthangal station