RTO offices to function on Saturdays to issue driving licenses: TN Govt

CHENNAI: The state transport department has directed the zonal officers and regional transport officers across the state to open RTO offices to issue driving licenses.

"Now, due to the large number of driving license applications pending, it has decided to allow those Regional Transport Offices which have more driving license applications pending, to function on Saturdays," A Shanmuga Sundaram, Transport Commissioner, said in a circular.

Earlier, the department allowed RTO offices in Chennai, including Meenambakkam and Redhills offices, to function on Saturdays. Also, the service has been provided only to government servants and office goers. Now, it has been decided to extend the service to all categories of public including applications through driving schools.

The circular directed the zonal officers to closely monitor the process without any deviations. "Utmost care should be taken to ensure that this Saturday working shall be for both public and driving schools. Driving schools should not be allowed to take advantage of this initiative. If any irregularities and complaints are received in this regard, this instruction will be withdrawn immediately," the circular added.

The Transport Commissioner also directed the RTOs to issue press releases through the district collectors before starting to work on Saturdays.